The Soldier’s House recently installed its Victory Garden fence

(Riverton, WY) – The Soldier’s House of Fremont County is working on a Victory Garden this year, and they recently completed the fence installation.

“Thanks to nine intrepid volunteers and Brett Foss of B&F Enterprises for donating his tools and time to lead the crew with his expertise as a Fencing Contractor, Phase 1 of The Soldier’s House Victory Garden fence is installed,” shared Executive Director Judy Crawford. “Pushroot Community Garden of Lander also donated materials. And since we were on a roll, shed clean-out and weeding as well.

“Much thanks also goes to loyal TSH follower Skip Gilleland for providing snacks, drinks, labor and endless entertainment. We couldn’t have started without the support of Wyoming’s first lady, Jennie Gordon’s, Hunger Initiative Programs. Stay Tuned for Phase 2 with more opportunities ahead.”

h/t The Soldier’s House of Fremont County

The Soldier’s House became a nonprofit in 2022 and is participating in Challenge for Charities this year. Click here to listen to a recent interview with them about their participation in C4C.

For those looking for a way to help, you can keep an eye on Lander Connected, a central hub for volunteer opportunities. You can also visit their website, Facebook page or email [email protected]. h/t The Soldier’s House of Fremont County