Get an early start on your trick or treating this year, at the Riverton Branch Library Second Annual Trunk or Treat! October 31st from 4:30-6:30 pm. It’s spooky, it’s scary, but most importantly its safe!



When: October 31 st, 4:30-6:30 pm

Where: Riverton Branch Library parking lot

Who: Open to all!



For more information, call (307)856-3556, (307)455-2992, or stop by either the Riverton or Dubois Branch Libraries!

