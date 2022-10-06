The Rose Welcomes Back Michael Chingman

Michael Chingman, or Mikey, as he’s known in the local community, has rejoined the team at The Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel. Mikey started his career at The Rose in the Marketing Department in 2016. Following his time in Marketing, he joined the staff at the hotel and quickly advanced to the assistant manager position. He managed the hotel for 3 years before the covid pandemic forced the casino closure for over a year in March of 2020. During the closure, Mike opened Chingy’s Smoke & Grub out of his home in Fort Washakie, WY. Chingy’s initially featured smoked briskets and BBQ ribs.

Mike explains that the startup of Chingy’s was just a venture to help bring income while he was home onfurlough. However, Chingy’s has turned into an area sensation. Mike now caters several events a month and has been a speaker at the Wyoming Beef Round Up for the past 2 years. Most recently, Mike helped to reopen the local Hines Deli. Reopening the deli and being responsible for the staff, inventory, and specials, helped to acquire the skills needed for the next phase of his career in the industry.

While looking ahead, Mike reflects on the past and credits his drive and influence to that of his late mother, Phyllis Trosper. He stated that he’s grateful for her teachings and that she continues to motivate him.

The management team at The Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel is excited that he’s joined the

Food & Beverage Department being led by another proven industry executive, Joseph Parrish. With the support of the new General Manager, Brian Van Enkenvoort, the property is excited to share there are great things to come from Deka Guy Hee. Visit Deka Guy Hee Wednesday through Sunday 7am-9pm. Deke Guy Hee features breakfast lunch and dinner specials in addition to their regular daily menu. Expanded hours coming soon!

The Shoshone Rose Casino is owned and operated by The Eastern Shoshone Tribe and is located on the Wind River Reservation in Wyoming, 5 miles north of Lander Wyoming on Highway 287. The property employees approximately 125 people and contributes to both the local tourism and reservation economies. The property features a conference room, 60 room hotel, RV spaces, The Deka Guy Hee “The Eating House” restaurant and over 300 slots. Experience More at the Shoshone Rose.