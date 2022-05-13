The Riverton Saturday Farmers Market is now at the City Hall Parking Lot every Saturday 9-11am

The Saturday Farmers Market is so happy that summer is coming. We have moved to our summer location in the Riverton City hall parking lot 9-11am every Saturday. Please come and see all your favorite vendors.

Be sure to tell your friends, family, and neighbors to like our Facebook page so you can stay up to date.

Don’t forget to shop local!

The Market is the place to be on a Saturday morning! Round up the family and head on over to the Fairground! It’s a great way to start the weekend. You never know what you might find at the Saturday Market.

