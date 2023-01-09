The Pinedale Stampede Nordic Ski Race is coming up quick – get registered today

The Pinedale Aquatic Center is now taking registration for the fourth annual Pinedale Stampede Nordic Ski Race.

The event will take place on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the nordic trail system adjacent to White Pine Ski Area in Pinedale, Wyoming. The Stampede will feature both classic and freestyle divisions with race distances of 22K, 11K, and 5 K for adults as well as a junior race series with a 5K and 2.5K.

Pinedale Aquatic Center, Friends of PAC, and the Sublette Trails Association are happy to bring this competitive race to Pinedale. The Sublette County Rec Board, in cooperation with the United States Forest Service, grooms many miles of wonderful trails around White Pine Ski Area and Kelly Park. These are free for use to the public and located just 10 miles from Pinedale.

This year’s ski race will feature a 5k race on the flats, plus 11k and 22k races that climb and wind through the trees, offering a good challenge to advanced skiers. Registration is open now and competitors will receive swag from great local sponsors!

Parking for the race will be at White Pine Ski Area in the foothills of the Wind River Range. White Pine is a wonderful, family-friendly resort that is open for downhill sports as well as providing food and drink. In addition, there are dog and snow-shoe friendly trails in the Kelly Park ski system south of White Pine.

This year, there will be an awards social after the race at 3pm and Lakeside Lodge. Appetizers will be provided and there will be a cash bar available. Lakeside is also offering lodging deals for racers as well, so stay and enjoy dinner and spend the night in one of their cabins on Fremont Lake.

The event is being run by the Pinedale Aquatic Center, Pinedale’s amazing recreation center that features two pools, a water slide, and a climbing wall among other amenities. Racers will get free admission to the center on the day before and day of the race and are encouraged to bring their families to enjoy all that Pinedale has to offer.

For more information and registration, please visit https://my.raceresult.com/225835/info