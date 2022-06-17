The perfect venue for your perfect day

It’s wedding season and if you are in the market for a last-minute venue, we’ve got the perfect place for you! The Headwaters Arts & Conference Center in Dubois still has a few open spots on the calendar for summer.

Dubois, Wyoming is nestled in the Wind River Valley between the dramatic beauty of the Wind River Mountains and the volcanic Absarokas. They have majestic mountains, winding rivers, the gorgeous scenery without the “big city” venue price. The unique western atmosphere of Dubois will impress your guests and inspire memories to last a lifetime!

The Wind River runs through town and right next to the Headwaters Arts and Conference Center building. This creates a beautiful outdoor venue for all your events and parties. Just imagine saying your vows while the river ripples by and a gentle breeze blows through the trees.

They also have beautiful and functional indoor spaces. The Headwaters makes setting up for your reception or party easy with everything you need right at your fingertips.

Our very affordable, all-in-one wedding packages keep you from worrying about renting tables, chairs, linens, silverware, dinnerware, we have it all available! Our commercial kitchen has everything you or your caterer needs to create the perfect menu! Our private bridal room will let you get ready and look perfect for your special moment! Look for us on The Knot and Wedding Wire!

I love talking about weddings so give me a call (307-455-2687). I am excited to help make your day so special and take some of the venue worries off your “to-do” list. #DoItInDubois #DestinationWeddings Julie Gerona / Executive Director

Headwaters Arts and Conference Center

And remember, you get 10% off any 2022 booking!

Can’t get booked at the Headwaters? Try the historic Dennison Lodge. The Dennison is available for weddings, parties, meetings, etc. It is a gorgeous, historic log cabin that is perfect for higher-end, more intimate weddings with a 60(ish) capacity.

If you happen to find yourself in Dubois this summer, there is always plenty of fun to be had!

Don’t miss the Dubois 4th of July Parade at 2 pm on Monday, July 4th.

The concert “Romancing the West” is coming back to the Headwaters on July 23rd. This is a critically acclaimed time-traveling, documentary concert.

Summer Art Camps for kids hosted by CWC Dubois will be held at the Headwaters in July.

Call the Headwaters at 307-455-2687 for more details on any of the above events. Or visit the Dubois Visitors Center located at the beautiful Headwaters Arts and Conference Center. They will be ready to help you plan your next adventure. You will find smiling faces and lots of local information!