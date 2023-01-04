‘The opportunity to serve’: Riverton mayor, council members sworn in Tuesday

Riverton’s new Mayor Tim Hancock took the oath of office during a Riverton City Council meeting Tuesday, as did three returning councilmembers: Mike Bailey, Karla Borders and Kyle Larson. Riverton city clerk Kristin Watson, left, administered the oath of office for Riverton’s new Mayor Tim Hancock during a Riverton City Council meeting Tuesday. h/t Carol Harper Riverton Mayor Tim Hancock, left, administered the oath of office for returning councilmembers Kyle Larson, Mike Bailey and Karla Borders. h/t Carol Harper

“Thank you everybody for your support here today,” Hancock said to the people in attendance after he took his seat on the dais. “I’m just really grateful for the opportunity to serve Riverton.”

‘Access’

Since being elected, Hancock said many residents have contacted him to share their thoughts and concerns about various topics, and he encouraged them to continue to do so, sharing his personal cell phone number (840-1206) and email address ([email protected]) publicly during the meeting.

“I want to express just how serious I take it to be serving the community in this position – and that part of that is access,” he said. “If you have idea, if you have thoughts, if you have something you want to throw your effort behind, let us know. Reach out to us. We’ll put you to work, I guarantee it.”