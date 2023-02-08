The newest rankings see one County 10 team fall out of the top five

(Fremont County, WY) – With the crazy weekend that Wyoming high school basketball saw, changes in the wyopreps.com polls were expected to happen. Multiple ranked teams either fell or won close match-ups and Fremont County saw that kind of play last weekend. It showed with only three teams ranked from the County 10 area this week.

The Lady Chiefs of Wyoming Indian with the loss to number two ranked Rocky Mountain last weekend, now see themselves ranked second in class 2A. Wyoming Indian had three of the 16 first-place votes this week. The Lady Chiefs will be on the road for the rest of the regular season. The Lady Rams from Dubois received votes for class 1A but not enough to crack the top five.

The boy’s rankings saw a few changes. The most notable change comes with Riverton, who moves up one spot to number two. The Wolverines had narrow wins this past weekend against Jackson and Star Valley. Riverton will play in front of the home crowd this weekend against Green River and Evanston. The other team ranked this week is Lander. The Tigers, after splitting two tough games last weekend, fell one spot to number four in class 3A. Lander begins a four-game home stretch starting with two this weekend against 3A Southwest opponents in Mountain View and Pinedale. Wind River, after being ranked in 2A for most of the season, drops out this week. The Cougars did earn votes along with Wyoming Indian, St. Stephens, and Dubois.

