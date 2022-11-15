The National Museum of Military Vehicles announces holiday hours; visit from Santa

The National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois, Wyo. has announced its holiday hours.

While normally open Wednesday through Sunday each week during its off-season, the Museum will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving Day), and from Saturday, Dec. 24 through Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Santa will visit the National Museum of Military Vehicles on Saturday, December 3rd. The free “Christmas at the Museum” program will begin at 9:30 a.m. A walk-in crafts class will be available and kids can also take part in a special reading of the book “The Soldier’s Night Before Christmas.” The event will conclude at 12:30 p.m.

The National Museum of Military Vehicles had its grand opening in May, 2022, and is a $100 million, 160,000 square foot facility located 8 miles southeast of Dubois, Wyo. Inside, the museum houses Stark’s personal collection of 500 military vehicles and his collection of several hundred firearms, including the musket that fired the first shot at the Battle of Bunker Hill. The museum was recognized by USA Today as one of the 10 best new attractions in the U.S. in 2020 and also received the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award this year.

The Poolaw Building, with its new food court “The Canteen” and 500-plus seat Assembly Hall opened in September, 2022.

The goal of the privately funded Museum is to honor the service and sacrifice of veterans and their families, educate next generations on the history of American freedom, and to preserve and share historic military vehicles.