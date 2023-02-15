The latest rankings see no change for Fremont County teams

(Fremont County, WY) – The latest basketball rankings were released by Wyopreps.com. For County 10 teams, nothing changed for them as they held their spots this week.

The Lady Chiefs from Wyoming Indian hold their second-place rank this week in class 2A behind Rocky Mountain by just 21 points. Wyoming Indian earned three of the 14 first-place votes this week. The Lady Chiefs will play just one game this week on the road at Saratoga. The Lady Blue from Shoshoni earned votes this week in 2A but did not make the top five.

The boy’s side also remained put for Fremont County. Riverton who is riding a 13-game winning streak earned 19 second-place votes to keep their number two spot in class 4A behind Cheyenne East. The Wolverines will have conference games this week including one at home on Saturday against Kelly Walsh who gave them a battle the last time the two teams played. Lander stays at four in a competitive 3A class. The Tigers will play their final two home games of the season this week starting Friday against Thermopolis on senior night. Saturday, the Tigers will challenge the second-ranked team in 3A in Worland. Wind River and Dubois also received votes this week. However, they didn’t crack the top five their respective class.

You can get the full breakdown of the girl’s rankings by clicking here The full boy’s breakdown can be found by clicking here.

Stay up to date with scores and more on the County 10 Sports Twitter account. The latest rankings have been released by @wyopreps. No new changes come from Fremont County this week. pic.twitter.com/XolYOupRtE — County 10 Sports (@County10Sports) February 15, 2023