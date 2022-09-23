The Lander Valley Farmers Market Highlights—Saturday, September 24th

Thank you to Wyoming Community Bank for sponsoring this content.

Head to Lander City Park on Saturday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. to peruse and purchase local produce, products and art. Also, Lander Valley Farmers Market t-shirts are available in new colors and sizes.

Volunteering at the Lander Valley Farmers Market

Do you want to get involved with the market? The Lander Valley Farmers Market is seeking two volunteers per week to help out. It’s a really fun way to spend a Saturday morning.

To volunteer for one or more Saturdays from September 24 to October 8, click HERE.

