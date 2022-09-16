The Lander Valley Farmers Market Highlights—Saturday, September 17th

Thank you to Wyoming Community Bank for sponsoring this content.

This Saturday, September 17, the Lander Valley Farmers Market returns to Lander City Park. Did you like having the market downtown last weekend? Please send any venue feedback to [email protected]. Head to Lander City Park on Saturday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. to peruse and purchase local produce, products and art. Lander Valley Farmers Market t-shirts are also available in new colors and sizes.

Preserving Pesto

Farmers’ market are currently filled with all of the fixings for a good pesto. One of the best ways to preserve this pesto is by putting it in ice cube trays and freezing it. Once the pesto is frozen, simply pop out the frozen cubes, put them in a bag and toss them back in the freezer. Take out a serving-size cube whenever desired, and heat it up right from frozen.

For a quick and easy breakfast treat, try heating some vegetables in a pan on the stove with a little cooking spray (peppers, mushrooms and zucchini work well). Toss in a frozen pesto cube. Once fully melted, scramble in an egg until cooked through. Voila, breakfast!