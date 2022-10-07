The Lander Valley Farmers Market Highlights—Saturday, October 8th

Thank you to Wyoming Community Bank for sponsoring this content.

Head to Lander City Park on Saturday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. to peruse and purchase local produce, products and art at the last Lander Valley Farmers Market of the 2022 season. Also, Lander Valley Farmers Market t-shirts are available in new colors and sizes, and we’ll have live music.

Live Music with Tom Brady—Take Two

Due to last Saturday’s rain, we rescheduled the live music for this Saturday, which is promising sunshine and ideal dancing conditions. Tom Brady is a singer/songwriter and guitarist. He built custom furniture for almost 40 years and has built a couple of guitars. He moved to Lander within the last year from the Adirondack Mountains in Upstate New York to be near his daughter, who has been living in Lander for almost 10 years.

Volunteering at the Last Lander Valley Farmers Market of the Season

Have you been wanting to help out all season, but just haven’t gotten around to it? There’s only one volunteer spot left for this Saturday. To volunteer, click HERE.

