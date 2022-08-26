The Lander Valley Farmers Market Highlights—Saturday, August 27

Thank you to Wyoming Community Bank for sponsoring this content.

Head to Lander City Park on Saturday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. to peruse and purchase local produce, products and art. Also, Lander Valley Farmers Market t-shirts are available in new colors and sizes.

Corn

Rumor has it that corn will be available at this Saturday’s market. While there are many ways that corn can be prepared, barbecuing it is a very summery option.

Husk-on method

Pull back the husks of the corn leaving them attached at the base. Remove as many of the silks as possible, and close the husks back over the corn cob. Soak the corn in a pot of cold water for 10 minutes. This will prevent the husks from burning. Drain and pat dry. Heat a grill, and cook the corn, turning every three to five minutes, until all sides of the corn are cooked, about 15 minutes. Remove from the grill, tie back the husks and use them as a handle. Serve with butter or other desired toppings.

Husked method

Remove the corn husk and silks and heat the grill. Cook the corn, turning every three to five minutes, until all sides of the corn are cooked and light char marks form. This takes about 15 minutes. Serve with butter or other desired toppings.

Volunteering at the Lander Valley Farmers Market

Do you want to get involved with the market? The Lander Valley Farmers Market is seeking two volunteers per week to help out. It’s a really fun way to spend a Saturday morning.

To volunteer for one or more Saturdays from August 27 to October 8, click HERE.

Come to Lander City Park on Saturday, August 27 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. for a fun, community event featuring the best of Fremont County’s producers and artists.