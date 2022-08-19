The Lander Valley Farmers Market Highlights—Saturday, August 20

Thank you to Wyoming Community Bank for sponsoring this content.

Head to Lander City Park on Saturday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. to peruse and purchase local produce, products and art while listening to local musicians Amara Fehring and Joe Lefevere. Also, Lander Valley Farmers Market t-shirts are available in new colors and sizes. If music and t-shirts aren’t your thing then maybe corn is. There’s a strong likelihood that this week’s market will have some…

Volunteering at the Lander Valley Farmers Market

Do you want to get involved with the market? The Lander Valley Farmers Market is seeking two volunteers per week to help out. It’s a really fun way to spend a Saturday morning.

To volunteer on August 20, click HERE.

To volunteer for one or more Saturdays from August 27 to October 8, click HERE.

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Come to Lander City Park on Saturday, August 20 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. for a fun, community event featuring the best of Fremont County’s producers and artists.