The Lander Valley Farmers Market Harvest Party, New Venue, Live Music September 10th￼￼

This Saturday, September 10, the Lander Valley Farmers Market celebrates its Harvest Party in a downtown location. The market will take place on 3rd Street, between Main and Lincoln (between Crux and The Noble). Head downtown on Saturday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. to peruse and purchase local produce, products and art. Lander Valley Farmers Market t-shirts are also available in new colors and sizes.

Live Music by Buffalo Bill Boycott and Joanne Orr

Singers/Songwriters, Buffalo Bill Boycott and Joanne Orr present cowboy and western American folk music in the rich spirit of the Rocky Mountain West, harmonizing the good old western songs of long ago, plus many original songs on the fiddle, banjo, mandolin and guitar.

Bill and Joanne live in Lander. Bill has been a full time entertainer and world class yodeler for over 30 years. He was also a member of the Grammy award winning New Christy Minstrels from 2005 to 2008.

Joanne performs on vocals, banjo and guitar. She was a strolling minstrel for years with the Henry Ford Museum/Greenfield Village Players, in Dearborn, Michigan, where she met Bill. Together they have been performing and touring nationwide for the past 16 years.

Bill and Joanne are winners of a Western Music Associations Harmony Duo Award.

Volunteering at the Lander Valley Farmers Market

Do you want to get involved with the market? The Lander Valley Farmers Market is seeking two volunteers per week to help out. It’s a really fun way to spend a Saturday morning.

To volunteer for one or more Saturdays from September 10 to October 8, click HERE.

Come downtown on Saturday, September 10 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. for a fun, community event featuring the best of Fremont County’s producers and artists.