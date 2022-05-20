The Lander Medical Clinic & Western Family Care welcome Psychiatrist, John Bates, MD

The Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care are happy to introduce its newest provider John Bates, MD. Dr. Bates is a psychiatrist and will be a wonderful asset to an already strong team.

John Bates, MD was born and raised in Eastern Oregon. He then spent four years in the Marine Corps. After his discharge, he became a registered nurse and worked as an ICU nurse for about 3 years.

Dr. Bates then went to medical school at Oregon Health and Sciences University where he graduated and completed his residency in psychiatry. He began his private practice in 2006 and has worked inpatient, outpatient, and residential care.

He is board-certified by the ABPN as a general adult psychiatrist and is now accepting new patients.

Please call to schedule an appointment at Lander Medical Clinic East, (307) 332-1551.