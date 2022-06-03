The Lander Library is helping teens explore different career possibilities this summer

There are three different sessions that will feature professionals in unique careers. The first session is coming up June 14th at 2 pm and will feature various Entrepreneurs. Teens (and their parents) are invited to attend and hear what these professionals have to say about making a career in their field.  

Future sessions include July 12th focusing on Science and Technology careers, and August 9th focusing on careers in the Entertainment field.  Attend one session or all three.

Call the Lander Library (332-5194) with questions.

