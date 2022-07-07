The Lander Biz Show: Westward Heights Care Center

(Lander, WY) – Every week, the Lander Biz Show highlights a Lander area business and gives us the chance to go in-depth with an employee.

This week, we visit with Natalie Korell from Westward Heights Care Center. Host Vince Tropea is also joined by Owen Sweeney, the Executive Director of the Lander Chamber of Commerce.

The Lander Biz Show airs Thursday’s on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM around 5:20 p.m. Listen to the full episode in the player below or by finding the County 10 Podcast on all major podcast apps.