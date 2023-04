(Lander, WY)- Every week we get to highlight a member of the Lander Chamber of Commerce with The Lander Biz Show. This week Fremont Therapy group is back with some fun guests. Todd and Daniel both are Physical Therapists for FTG.

In this interview we get some real insight into Industrial Medicine with Fremont Therapy Group, as they treat and help industrial workers or people in physically demanding jobs. We also get an explanation on Pain Neuroscience Education with Daniel Smith.