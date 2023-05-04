The Lander Biz Show: The Wyoming Life Resource Center featured with their ‘greenhouse’ model, what’s new and what’s planned

(Lander, WY) – Another great episode of The Lander Biz Show with our guests Jeremey and James with the Wyoming Life Resource Center. Do you ever drive by and wonder what is that big facility as you come in or out of Lander? They went through a big remodel and added some new buildings and areas to the campus. Wait until you hear not only about the additions but the ideas they have for the future with some sustainability coming into play.

The difficult nature of this job could seem to some as daunting but with Jeremy leading the crew and James and his longevity, the environment they encourage is that of a positive, independent and encouraging atmosphere. You can find Wyoming Life Resource Center on Facebook.