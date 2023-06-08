The Lander Biz Show: The Rock Shop Inn owner Anthony Prate says saloon opening soon, discusses food desires, renovations and public trail access

(lander, WY)- This is a special edition of The lander Biz Show with a highly anticipated guest for this episode. Anthony Prate owner of The Rock Shop Inn joins us to talk of some exciting news! With Anthony’s military background he has an eye for detail and is known to be meticulous about his work, which many people know who have been awaiting more word from The Rock Shop Inn. Well here it is!

So many locals have been curious when are things open in full at this gem of a location? What was The Rock Shop Inn before it was named that? You can find out all the answers above and more in this latest episode and podcast of The Lander Biz Show. Word of openings happening soon on the saloon but what about the restaurant? Anthony talks food desires and the future dreams of the beautiful Rock Shop Inn. Plus public trail access which is beneficial to many families in the area that live here or those that are visiting.

