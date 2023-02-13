The Lander Biz Show: The Messenger Girls message is strong with faith, family and country

(Lander, WY)- Each week the Lander Chamber of Commerce presents the Lander Biz show on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM and online with the County 10 Podcast. We were recently joined by Tanya and Tasha Messenger for another episode of the Lander Biz Show.

Check out the full episode in the player above or by finding the County 10 Podcast on any major podcast platform! And, don’t forget to catch the show every Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. on KOVE! Thanks to the Messenger Girls for joining the County 10 Podcast and The Lander Biz Show.

Join the Lander Chamber of Commerce Thursday, February 16, 5:30-7 pm, at the Messenger Girls, 320 Main St., Lander, for an evening of connecting with fellow businesses and potential customers. Enjoy meeting the Messenger Girls team and developing relationships with friends old and new over drinks and hors d’oeuvres. I know Tanya and Tasha will cook up something yummy!

