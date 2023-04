(Lander, WY)– Another episode of The Lander Biz Show with The Lander Chamber of Commerce. This show features the Shoshone Rose Casino and Hotel, located about 5 miles north of Lander. Jaime talks about April and May events, live music, busy summer dates and more! For this weekend they will be having an Easter brunch, more detail with the latest Lander Biz Show.

One of the BEST places to stay in the know with the ‘Rose is their Facebook page.