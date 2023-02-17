The Lander Biz Show: Jeff McMenamy Owner and CEO, Teton Therapy

(Lander, WY)– Each week the Lander Chamber of Commerce presents the Lander Biz show on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM and online with the County 10 Podcast. This is a chance to highlight one of their many members with The Lander Biz Show, where we get to “Ask the Expert”. This week Teton Therapy joins the show! Jeff, who is the CEO and owner as well as an Occupational Therapist has some great info and stories to share.

Jeff with Teton Therapy talks about a variety of topics. From the struggles of starting a business to some of the things that have changed over the eleven years. We hope you take a listen to some of the great information and resources that they offer and you can use for better overall health.