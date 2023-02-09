The Lander Biz Show: Ashley Strickland and Jerika Little with the Hampton Inn and Suites of Riverton

(Fremont County, WY)– Every week we get to highlight a local business with The Lander Biz Show brought to you by the Lander Chamber of Commerce. This week one of the newest members of the Lander Chamber of Commerce, the Hampton Inn and Suites of Riverton, is featured. We have some fun on this podcast talking a lot of about community focused hospitality and how they help Fremont County flourish. You may not know about some of the many perks, advantages, community donations, and ways that the Hampton Inn and Suites goes above and beyond. Check out this podcast and find out more.

I wanted to ask what the strangest request they’ve received at the hotel but we had so much fun I forgot!