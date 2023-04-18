The hunt is still on at Gamble’s – stop in and see if you can find some great savings!

Hey guys, it’s Shane at Gamble’s in Lander. I CAN SEE GRASS!!! You know what that means?!

I can’t remember…. What’s it called…? Something with an s…. Sumpty…. Sump pump…. SUMMER! That’s what it’s called. I had almost forgotten that we had warm days here in Fremont County.

Spring has to come before summer, but summer is coming… To celebrate “rebirth” of warm weather, we’re Crackin’ the Egg at Gamble’s!

You all know I like to have fun…I mean, last year I dressed up like a giant bunny for our Easter sale. This year I thought maybe instead of blinding everyone with my big bunny butt, I’d just….give away a recliner!

It’s the “Crack an Egg Sale” at Gamble’s all through April!

Just stop in and look around the store for the hidden eggs…I’m pretty awful at it, so they’re easy to find 🙂

Crack your egg open and you’ll find a deal of 10-25% off the sale price of any in-stock recliner purchase.

And one egg holds the golden goose…wait that’s not right… the goose lays the golden egg, right? Anyway… ONE egg in the store will give you a FREE recliner! Hurry in because when that egg is gone, it’s gone. But the deals last all month!

La-Z-Boy, Flexsteel, and Southern Motion recliners in all shapes and sizes are waiting at Gamble’s this month. Did I mention we have over 250 in stock? 2-5-0 in stock, no waiting.

Gambles on Main Street in Lander – remember delivery is always FREE within 30 miles of the store….which INCLUDES Riverton!