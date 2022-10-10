The glimmer of autumn

“Give me spots on my apples, but leave the birds and the bees, please….” So sang Joni Mitchell in her ecological cross-over folk hit, “Big Yellow Taxi.”

A song written at the very end of the psychedelic 60s that was released in January 1970 might not seem to have relevance today, but if you’re a gardener, own fruit trees, or just enjoy a bright green lawn without dumping a lot of poison to get there, you’re still a fan of the song.

Has anyone else noticed how bright green the lawns are this year? It wasn’t that way through the long hot days of summer, but the recent rainfall, with its miraculous heavy concentration of nitrogen, has lawns greener than any time in recent memory, especially in October.

I’m not exactly a “lawn guy” but my significant other is. Sue has me adjusting sprinkler spray patterns on our lawn throughout the summer and drags hoses and sprinklers routinely to dry spots my self-designed watering system sometimes doesn’t reach.

The lawns are green, and farmers are getting heavy tonnages of third-cutting hay. It’s difficult to believe this is October.

We narrowly missed a frost two days ago. Our 5 a.m. temperature was a crisp 35 degrees, but there was no frost, and the tomatoes and peppers are still perky out in the garden.

It isn’t always that way.

We went to sleep with heavy moisture in the air back on September 26, 2013. It wasn’t snowing, but it was cold and there was just a hint of mist in the air as I fed the cows just before sunset that evening.

I’m not sure if it was Sue or me that heard the first cracking sound from the yard.

We opened the curtains and to our surprise, heavy wet snow was breaking down the cottonwoods in our front yard. It was 3 am, but we quickly got up, dressed in winter clothes, and went outside to assess the damage.

The trees were still fully leafed. Those big cottonwood leaves act like nets to capture snow. It’s the system nature put in place to remove dead branches and do a little self-pruning, but it made a mess in our yard.

I wasn’t as concerned with the cottonwoods, and the few elms along the driveway as I was with our apple trees.

I had a surplus vaulting pole near my wood shop for just such an occasion. Sue grabbed a broom and began knocking the snow off the lower branches, I did the same with the 16-foot pole, getting a generous shower of snow with each whack.

My mom and dad had apple trees, crab apples, ash, elm, and cottonwoods in their yard.

We drove to their place in the darkness of the storm and knocked the snow out of their trees. Crab apples are notorious for splitting in a snowstorm. They didn’t realize we’d even been there until we told them the next morning.

That’s what September in Wyoming can be.

This year it was rain, lots of it right in the middle of hay cutting. Rain on a windrow is the worst possible situation. You can rake the alfalfa but no matter how you do it, you knock off leaves and lower the quality of the hay. You can also just let it sit and hope the natural aridity we have here on the high desert will take away the moisture. You preserve the leaves, but sometimes the brown, crunchy residue that remains lowers the quality, and the price you can get for it.

All things come to pass for those who wait, and if you have the patience, the warm weather always returns for a little while.

We call that October, and sometimes early November respite from the arrival of winter, Indian Summer.

The “woke” crowd will take offense at the term Indian Summer, but my friends on the reservation don’t mind. They’ve been in tune with the rhythm of the seasons for a very long time.

The term, Indian Summer, was first written about in January 1778, by a French trapper, John de Crevecoeur living with the Mohawk of New York. The Mohawk called it their second summer, and it evolved as all language does into, “Indian Summer.”

When you think about it, it’s a wonderful description of those spectacular extra days of cool mornings, warm afternoons, and respite from the encroachment of our merciless winters. It was glorious in Laramie as a college student, and it always reminds me of football season.

We haven’t had an Indian Summer this year since summer hasn’t ended yet. Without a frost, snow, or a vicious wind out of the northwest we’re living on borrowed time.

Our seasons have changed. If you’re old enough to remember the 50s, 60s, and 70s, or even a little further back to the winter of 1949 you know the snow was heavier, the temperatures colder and the winter longer than it is today.

As a high school football player, we always played our final October games in the snow. Kids today rarely play in those conditions. Even the late November games at 7200 feet at the University of Wyoming are kinder than they were in the 70s.

Without getting political, the climate is changing right in front of us.

If you don’t believe that, then explain the sudden proliferation of mushrooms last month. We’ve always had a few tiny toadstools, but this year the toadstools have been gargantuan. Just last week a solitary Shaggy Mane, a member of the Inky Cap species, popped up in the front yard near the playground I built for the grandkids. Its dark purple, scalloped edges looked like it belonged in the tropics, not on a lawn in arid Wyoming in early October.

But the lawns are green, and the trees are just beginning to change.

I drove to Dubois Saturday a week ago to watch the Rams play Meeteetse and the aspens, cottonwoods, and willows were just starting to take on their fall colors.

Last Thursday my friend Shawn Steffen and I traveled to Big Piney to watch the Shoshoni Wranglers and South Pass was nothing less than magnificent.

Autumn on the pass is always breathtaking, but it’s usually in mid-September that the change begins, this time it waited well in October.

Green grass, red, yellow, and orange leaves, it’s all a final salute to summer.

Soon the winter will come, for me my 66th, but as Barry Manilow sang, “I should be over it now, I know. It doesn’t matter much how old I grow. I hate to see October go.”