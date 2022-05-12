The Fremont County Start-Up Challenge invites you to Pitch Night!

The 2022 Fremont County Start-Up Challenge final pitch night is happening TONIGHT at 5:30 pm in Room #100 of the Health and Sciences Center on the campus of Central Wyoming College in Riverton. Doors open at 5:00 pm and the event is open to the public. There will be a reception to follow at the Brunton/County 10 building right next door, where the winners will be announced and refreshments will be provided.

Plan on joining and cast your vote for the “voters choice” award!

“As this is the first of many annual Fremont County Start-Up Challenge events, we weren’t quite sure what to expect in terms of community response and number of applications,” said Brian Young, Assistant Director of IMPACT Fremont. “We received over 35 applications and our local judges selected four standouts to compete at the final competition. We certainly could not have received this type of response without the support of our wonderful sponsors.”

IMPACT 307 is a statewide network of innovation-driven business incubators committed to growing and strengthening Wyoming’s entrepreneurial community by providing resources and support for founders to thrive.



IMPACT 307 would like to thank the following generous sponsors of the 2022 Fremont County Start-Up Challenge: Fremont County MOVE, IDEA Inc., LOR Foundation, IDEA Inc., Wind River Development Company, Wyoming Community Bank, Fagnant, Lewis & Brinda, P.C., Atlantic City FCU, Lander Chamber of Commerce, Maven Outdoor Equipment, Lander Economic Development Association, First Interstate Bank, Bar 10, the Wyoming Business Council, Central Wyoming College, and the University of Wyoming