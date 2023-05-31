The Fremont County Library System Offering Summer Hours.

You might find it “novel” but the Fremont County Library System is happy to introduce Summer Hours, beginning June 10th and running through August 12th.

FCLS Summer Hours:

Lander Library Hours:

Monday 1-6pm

Tuesday thru Thursday 10-7pm

Friday 10-4pm

Saturday 10-3pm

Riverton Branch Library Hours:

Monday 1-5pm

Tuesday Thru Thursday 11-7pm

Friday 11-6pm

Saturday 11-4pm

Dubois Branch Library Hours:

Wednesday 10-7pm

Thursdays and Fridays 11-6pm

Saturday 11-2pm

For more information on each libraries hours call 307-332-5194 (Lander), 307-856-3556 (Riverton), 307-455-2992 (Dubois), check out our website at fclsonline.org, or stop by any of the three FCLS Libraries!