The Fremont County Library System Offering Summer Hours.

You might find it “novel” but the Fremont County Library System is happy to introduce Summer Hours, beginning June 10th and running through August 12th.
FCLS Summer Hours:
Lander Library Hours:
Monday 1-6pm
Tuesday thru Thursday 10-7pm
Friday 10-4pm
Saturday 10-3pm
Riverton Branch Library Hours:
Monday 1-5pm
Tuesday Thru Thursday 11-7pm
Friday 11-6pm
Saturday 11-4pm
Dubois Branch Library Hours:
Wednesday 10-7pm
Thursdays and Fridays 11-6pm
Saturday 11-2pm
For more information on each libraries hours call 307-332-5194 (Lander), 307-856-3556 (Riverton), 307-455-2992 (Dubois), check out our website at fclsonline.org, or stop by any of the three FCLS Libraries!