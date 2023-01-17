The County 10 Podcast: WGFD using “Muggers” to help with their deer collaring project

(Fremont County, WY)– Rene Schell and Jon Desonier sit down to discuss the deer collaring project that Wyoming Game and Fish is doing as an important part of their management of CWD. They will be collaring deer in area 157 which has the highest rate of CWD in the state. They have an interesting approach to the collaring this time around. They will be using “Muggers” who are in helicopters with net-guns. It seems like a scene out of a movie but the data and information WGFD will receive with this two year project will come in handy in many ways. Check out this informational podcast, find out more about the collaring and what to expect with some helicopter activity.

They will be working with the USGS, the Tribal Fish and Game, US fish and Wildlife Services, and both tribes as well. h/t WGFD