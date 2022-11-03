The County 10 Podcast: Toss your pumpkins in the trash, Wyoming Game and Fish reminds us why pumpkins are bad for wildlife

(Wyoming)- Many people think pumpkins are good for wildlife and in particular deer. It’s actually the opposite. Wyoming Game and Fish is here to provide information, details and exactly why it’s not good to leave your pumpkins out and allow wildlife to eat them. As well as why mule deer are impacted more.

Rene Schell gives us the details on the actual digestive bacteria of deer and why they have a hard time with pumpkins and other foods. Rene also wrote an article you can find below to give you an extra reminder about this issue, which after Halloween is an important topic.