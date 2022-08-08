The County 10 Podcast: The first Bootstrap Collaborative workshop featuring Dallin Cooper with digital marketing tools

(Riverton, WY)– The first of many workshops with the Bootstrap Collaborative is coming up on August 11th. This workshop will focus on SEO, GMB and more in depth ways of growing a business. Dallin Cooper will be the featured speaker. Dallin has over 7 years experience in digital marketing.

Are you curious about what you could learn or why you should utilize this free resource? Dallin answers those questions below.

“The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between County 10, Central Wyoming College, and Makerspace 307. Its intention is to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking.”

When: August 11th, 5:30-7 pm

Where: atWork Coworking, 2255 Brunton Court, Suite A