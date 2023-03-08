The County 10 Podcast: The Bootstrap Collaborative workshop on social media marketing March 16th

(Riverton, WY)- Another great FREE resource is coming up with Encore Events with The Bootstrap Collaborative. Encore Events are designed to be an evolving hub for entrepreneurs and business people to glean information from their peers as well as network with locals facing the same successes and challenges in their ventures. Check out this great podcast which gives you the background information for coming to the event on March 16th. Carey Dod, CWC Digital Marketing Manager, is featured on this months podcast for the Bootstrap Collaborative.

The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between Central Wyoming College, MakerSpace 307, County 10 and the Wind River Development Fund. Its intention is to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking. Every month there is a lunch and learn, a networking event and then a workshop

“Social Media Marketing Strategies” WORKSHOP

Featuring Carey Dod, CWC Digital Marketing Manager

Thursday, March 16th, 5:30-7 pm

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

Advertisement