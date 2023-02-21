The County 10 Podcast: Students with St. Margaret’s invite you to their annual dinner dance

(Riverton, WY) – I always love when I get to have the kids on the podcast. Marguerite and Noel are joined along with the principal of St. Margaret’s Meagan Mosbrucker, as well as Alison who is on the board for the annual dinner dance. In this podcast we get to hear more from two young students from St. Margaret’s, they give us a direct look into what they learn and why St. Margaret’s is so special to them. We also get to check in with the principal and see how things are going for her. They have a big event coming up and they want to invite you. Check out these adorable kids in the podcast below.

You can find more details below on this fun event and fundraiser. The auction items are fantastic and I guarantee the food will be too. You do need to be 21 years or older to attend.