The County 10 Podcast: Rowdy and Blake with the Muley Fanatic Foundation give details on the Fremont County banquet with special guest Jim Shockey

(Fremont County)- The 10 Country Chapter of the Muley Fanatic Foundation banquet in Lander is an event you need to put on your list to attend, happening on March 18th. Rowdy Anderson and Blake Fegler are on the County 10 podcast to spill the details on prizes, the food, the fun and their special guest Jim Shockey.

Are you looking at this and saying “What…Jim Shockey?” if so you can get details on how you can be VIP and get in early to maybe visit with Jim. Jim is an award-winning outdoor writer, wildlife photographer/videographer, naturalist, wilderness guide and outfitter. It will be a treat to have Jim here representing for the Muley Fanatic Foundation. Jim will only be at three events in the United States this year and this is one of them!

My favorite part is when I ask them “Why isn’t there a Whitetail Fanatic Foundation in Wyoming?”, Rowdy will give some insight into that. Find the 10 Country Chapter of the Muley Fanatic Foundation on Facebook and all the details on the event.

