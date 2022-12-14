The County 10 Podcast: Michelle Vigil discusses the Bootstrap Collaborative event happening tomorrow night

(Riverton, WY) – Michelle Vigil joins the County 10 Podcast to talk about tomorrow nights workshop. Michelle is a financial literacy corporate trainer, speaker and writer. She will be speaking at the next Encore Event with the Bootstrap Collaborative.

Michelle Vigil gives us some reasons why to come to tomorrow nights event and who is the target audience. She has a wide range of knowledge and will be narrowing things down at the workshop. Find out more with her podcast below and we will see you tomorrow night.

“10 tips for starting a successful business in Wyoming” WORKSHOP

Thursday, December 15, 5:30-7 pm

2255 Brunton Ct in Riverton

For more information, please contact [email protected].