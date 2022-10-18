The County 10 Podcast: Local Business Funding Workshop with the Bootstrap Collaborative

(Riverton, WY)– Audie Cunningham and Brian Young join the County 10 Podcast to talk about a great workshop coming up this Thursday, October 20th. This workshop will be focused on what resources are out there for people to obtain grants, loans or find investors. In the podcast these two will give you a brief idea of what to expect for the upcoming workshop. Thanks to the Bootstrap Collaborative for having these Encore Events.

All events are free. Registration is not required, but RSVP is appreciated, click here.

LOCAL BUSINESS FUNDING WORKSHOP

Thursday, October 20, 5:30-7 pm

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

