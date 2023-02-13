The County 10 Podcast: Joshua Coursey with Wyoming’s first annual Mule Deer Days

Charene Herrera
Charene Herrera
h/t Muley Fanatic Foundation

(Wyoming)- The first Wyoming large conservation event is coming up March 10-11 at the Sweetwater Event Complex in Rock Springs. The Muley Fanatic Foundation, which was founded in Wyoming, has a fantastic weekend organized. The 2 days will feature exclusive events, vendors, seminars, mule deer display, and will be big for the youth with Wyoming Game & Fish’s ‘Inspire a Kid’ initiative. The Flip Flop Guy, Shane Mahoney and Ginger Billy are some of the entertainment and very special guests that will be at Wyoming’s Mule Deer Days 2023. This podcast goes in-depth on this inaugural event and will have you clearing your calendar for March 10th and 11th and for years to come.

Get Tickets Here

Joshua Coursey, president and CEO of MFF, says “The best part, and what will differentiate this event from other sportsman expos, funds from this event will benefit mule deer in Wyoming.” For more information and tickets please go to muleyfanatic.org, call the Muley Fanatic Foundation office at 307-875-3133.

Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.