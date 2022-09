(Riverton, WY) – Jenny and Lloyd with Fremont County Roller Derby are here to talk about recruitment and some fun advances with local roller derby. Take a listen to this short but informative podcast and join the fun, or you may have a child that would be interested. You can find Fremont County Roller Derby on Facebook for updated information and questions.

Fremont County Roller Derby and mascot!

Stay tuned for our ‘Wyatt will try it’ with Jerrad and Charene, Wyatt’s first experience on skates!