The County 10 Podcast features Grant Hall with the Challenger Sports International Soccer Camps coming to Fremont County

( Riverton, WY) – Grant Hall recently joined the County 10 Morning Show with Jerrad and Charene as well as the County 10 Podcast. In this interview Grant talks of an awesome opportunity with the Challenger Sports International Soccer Camps in Fremont County and in particular highlights the Riverton soccer camp June 13th-17th.

Coaches are coming from all over the world to help with these camps. Find out more details on location, logistics and how you can sign up your kids by clicking the interview below.

Lander dates are June 6th -10th, you can find more here.