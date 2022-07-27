The County 10 Podcast: Encore Events by the Bootstrap Collaborative with Will Hill

(Riverton, WY) – What is the Bootstrap Collaborative and how do we take part in the Encore Events? Will Hill, owner of County 10 and collaborator, tells us more.

The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between County 10, Central Wyoming College, and Makerspace 307. It’s intention is to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking.

Two events are coming up:

When: August 4th, 2022 5-7 PM

Where: atWork Coworking, 2255 Brunton Court, Suite A

Why: Networking event

The second event will be:

When: August 11th 5:30 – 7PM

Where: atWork Coworking, 2255 Brunton Court, Suite A

Why: SEO Workshop