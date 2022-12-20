The County 10 Podcast: Dr. Walton and Dr. Howell with Hometown Eyecare

(Riverton, WY)– This is not your average eye conversation, the latest County 10 Podcast features two local hometown eye doctors. We have some fun in this podcast, from talking about the eye “poof” you get at exams, to how weird eyeballs are, to what made these to local boys come back home to serve the communities they grew up in.

Dr. Walton and Dr. Howell are with Hometown Eyecare in Riverton. If you listen to the podcast you know they are passionate and genuinely care about their profession. Plus they both have a good sense of humor and a desire to stay in Wyoming.