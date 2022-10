(Fremont County)- Chronic Wasting Disease is such a serious topic in Wyoming where hunting can be a way of life. We are fortunate to live in such a great place but that comes with the importance of protecting it. Wyoming Game and Fish have been proactive in trying to get samples from the public to gather more data on CWD in Wyoming. Rene Schell and Jason Hunter join the County 10 Podcast to give us some more details and new information on drop stations.

https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Wildlife-in-Wyoming/More-Wildlife/Wildlife-Disease/Chronic-Wasting-Disease