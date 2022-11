(Riverton, WY) – Joey West and cast join the County 10 Podcast to talk about their upcoming performance and some behind the scenes stories with CWC’s production of ‘ A Christmas Story The Musical’.

“A Christmas Story, The Musical” will be on the Robert A Peck Arts Center’s Main Stage Thursday, Dec. 1, Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3, 7 p.m. A Sunday, Dec. 4, 2 p.m. The matinee will close out the show. h/t Joey West with CWC