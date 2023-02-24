The County 10 Podcast: CWC’s ‘The Sound of Music’ production kicks off next week

(Riverton, WY) – Joey West and cast members from CWC’s upcoming production of The Sound of Music join the County 10 podcast to talk about the show, costumes, the crazy weather interruptions and hey may even sing some lyrics from this famed musical. Find out more with this fun cast of characters by listening to the podcast below.

Join them for a great performance!

Where: CWC Robert A. Peck Arts Center Theater, 2660 Peck Ave. Riverton, WY. March 3- 11th the show will be running with select days for productions.

Advertisement

Tickets: Adults $12, Seniors and Youth $10

You can purchase your tickets here or call the Box Office at 307-855-2002.