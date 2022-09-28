The County 10 Podcast: CWC Theater Department kicks off their season tomorrow with ‘The Fantasticks’

(Riverton, WY) – The 2022-2023 theater season is about to be underway with opening night of ‘The Fantasticks’ set for September 29th, tomorrow. “The Fantasticks” was written by Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt. This is a romantic charmer that is sure to get some laughs. Joey West the theater director joins the County 10 Podcast to discuss this show, how to get tickets and more for the season.

With three evening shows and one matinee, this shouldn’t be hard to fit into your schedule. Support the theater department by attending the show ‘The Fantasticks’. Or if you can’t make this one remember they have shows through the season, including a holiday favorite ‘A Christmas Story’.