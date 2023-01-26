The County 10 Podcast: CWC Discover Day is on the way

(Riverton, WY) – Rachel Hofer is the Director of Admissions for Central Wyoming College joining the County 10 Podcast to discuss Discover Day at CWC. This is a chance for high school juniors and seniors to see what life is like as a Rustler. You can find out more here with CWC and Discover Day coming up on February 8th. Check out the podcast below and gain more insight with Rachel.

Topics and sessions include:

Scholarships

Housing and Student Life

Free Lunch

Campus Tours

Meet a Rustler Student Panel

Parent and Counselor Session

Student Support Services

Pathways to Possibilities – Meet the faculty of your chosen major

