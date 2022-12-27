The County 10 Podcast: Curt Galitz with the “charcuterie board” of stocks, bonds and investments

(Riverton, WY) – Financial advising can get confusing, in this podcast we break down some financial information, making it easier to understand. Curt Galitz is an Edward Jones financial advisor who was born and raised in Riverton. Curt joins the podcast to talk about the basics of financial advising. He uses some great analogies and wants to make sure that he isn’t “boring” us.

You can contact Curt M Galitz at his office located at 324 E Washington Ave Suite D in Riverton or by calling (307) 856-6900.