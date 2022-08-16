The County 10 Podcast: Challenger Sports World Tour teams up with Riverton Youth Soccer Association

(Riverton, WY) – Challenger Sports has camps in Fremont County for kids over the summer but Grant Hall is back on the County 10 Morning Show. This time he is talking about the Challenger World Tour and a once in a lifetime opportunity for some Fremont County kids.

The Challenger World Tour is a part of Challenger Sports, and their main goal is to allow kids a chance to go on world soccer tours. There is a chance to send kids from our area in Wyoming on this once in a lifetime experience, with experienced guides. Let’s find out how we can help these kids achieve their goal! Grant Hall, who is from England, gives us more details below.